<p>Hyderabad: As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoist">Maoist</a> activities have almost come to an end, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana-police">Telangana police</a> are now considering downsizing and restructuring Greyhounds by understanding how many are essential to maintain minimum strength to tackle future crises.</p>.<p>The Greyhounds are an elite special forces unit of the Telangana and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh-police">Andhra Pradesh Police</a>, established in 1989 specifically to combat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxalite">Naxalite</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoist">Maoist</a> insurgency through specialized jungle warfare.</p>.<p>Known for their high-intensity training, they are considered one of India's premier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/insurgency">anti-insurgency</a> forces, focusing on intelligence-driven operations and guerrilla tactics.</p>.<p>Telangana DGP CV Anand visited the Greyhounds Headquarters on Thursday and conducted a comprehensive review meeting on various operational and administrative aspects of the elite anti-insurgency force. </p>.<p>The DGP reviewed the operational activities carried out by Greyhounds and assessed their performance in dealing with anti-Maoist operations and other assigned duties.</p>.<p>DGP also reviewed the existing training standards, curriculum, and training modules being imparted to personnel, emphasizing the need for continuous upgradation in line with evolving operational requirements.<br></p>.<p>During the review, the DGP instructed the Greyhounds leadership to further enhance operational efficiency and maintain a high level of combat readiness. DGP stressed the importance of conducting regular firing practice and ensuring rigorous training standards to keep the force mission-ready at all times.</p>.'Telangana completely free of Naxals', says DGP Shivadhar Reddy as 42 Maoists surrender.<p>He also reviewed issues relating to the reduction in Greyhounds strength in view of the declining Maoist activities. He informed officers that the proposal concerning 708 surrendered posts of Greyhounds is currently pending with the Government.</p>.<p>He further said that the notified repatriations would be carried out after receiving the necessary orders from the Government.</p>.<p>The DGP appreciated the efforts and commitment of Greyhounds personnel and emphasized the need to maintain the force’s reputation as one of the country's premier anti-insurgency units through continued professionalism, discipline, and operational preparedness.</p>.<p>Greyhounds are known for their rigorous selection and training, focusing on tracking, surveillance, and swift action in difficult terrains. They typically operate alongside local police to combat Naxal movements in parts of Telangana. </p>.<p>Their training is considered so effective that other state forces often seek to replicate it. In March Telangana Chief Minister as well directed the redeployment of approximately 1,200 Greyhounds personnel to other police wings for improved human resource management in the wake of decline in the naxal activities.</p>.<p>The Greyhounds gained prominence for their ability to fight Naxalites in forests, relying on high physical fitness training to survive in forests for 6 days at a time and specialized weaponry. Formed in undivided Andhra Pradesh, they were pivotal in eliminating many Naxalite leaders.</p>