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After decades of jungle warfare against Naxal-Maoists, Telangana may scale down elite Greyhounds unit

The DGP reviewed the operational activities carried out by Greyhounds and assessed their performance in dealing with anti-Maoist operations and other assigned duties.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsMaoistNaxalTelaganaNaxalites

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