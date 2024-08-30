After SC's rap, Telangana CM expresses regret over statement on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail

He added, "I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports."

Reddy claimed the remarks attributed to him in such reports have been taken out of context.

"I have unconditional respect and highest regard for the Judiciary and its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem," he added.

On Thursday, August 29, the Supreme Court bench led by Justice B R Gavai took a strong exception to Reddy's statement with regard to the manner in which the top court decided cases, saying it was not foreclosing transfer of trial against him and others in 2015 cash-for-vote scam outside the state.

"If someone has audacity of commenting on an order of the Supreme Court...we will pass our order in consultation with a political party? It should be a ground for transfer. We are not bothered about someone criticising us. We do our duty as per our conscience. We don't interfere into the sphere of legislature. There should be respect," the bench said.

Reddy's counsel senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra had then assured the court that they would advise the Chief Minister about his public statements.

The court said his statement was casting aspersion on the apex court.

On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy, then with the Telugu Desam Party, was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while allegedly paying Rs 50 lakh bribe to Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections.

Apart from Revanth Reddy, the ACB had arrested some others. All of them were later granted bail.

The instant plea before the court was filed by BRS MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy and three others, seeking transfer of trial saying the Telangana CM has been publicly making statements on the case.