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Agriculture related schemes benefited more by general castes in Telangana

A full 30% of the total 2025-26 budgeted welfare expenditure of Telangana govt is going to people in caste groups that are less backward than the state average.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:13 IST
India NewsTelanganaAgriculturecaste censusCaste census report

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