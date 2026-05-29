Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Ahead of GHMC polls, NTR statue takes centre stage in Telangana political landscape

Telangana parties have long targeted the TDP, branding it as opposed to separate statehood and dismissing it as an 'Andhra party.'
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsBJPHyderabadCongressIndian PoliticsTelanganaNTRA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us