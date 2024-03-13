Ahead of Lok Sabha polls BRS stares at existential crisis as leaders desert

Notably, not many are keen to contest on a BRS ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the last few days at least one sitting MP and another leader rejected the party's offer to contest in two Lok Sabha seats.

It all started with Venkatesh Netha BRS Peddapalli MP who switched over to Congress. Also two sitting BRS MPs from Zaheerabad and Nagar Kurnool, P Ramulu, BB Patil respectively joined BJP. Patil was given Zaheerabad ticket by BJP. Instead of Ramulu his son Bharath Prasad was given Nagar Kurnool ticket by the saffron party.

Former MPs, Godem Nagesh and Sitaram Naik have also joined BJP. They are also expecting BJP's nomination to fight Lok Sabha polls.

BRS sitting MP, G Ranjith Reddy was conspicuous with his absence at the review meeting conducted by party supremo, K Chandrashekar Rao on the parliamentary segment two days ago. KCR had already announced that Ranjith Reddy will contest from the same seat. However, his no showing at the review meeting is being seen as an indication to his reluctance to contest on a BRS ticket from Chevella. It is not immediately known if he would join Congress or BJP.

BRS ZP chairperson, Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy had already joined Congress a few days ago expecting the Chevella Lok Sabha seat.

BRS wanted to field Telangana legislative council chairman, Gutta Sukhender Reddy's son Amit Reddy from Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. However, a reluctant Amit Reddy had already conveyed his inability to contest from Nalgonda citing factions in the party in the segment. He is also likely to join Congress.

On Tuesday, Amit Reddy met the top aide of chief minister, A Revanth Reddy and government advisor, Vem Narender Reddy and discussed the possibility of joining Congress.