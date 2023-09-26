Ahead of PM's rally in Telangana, BRS launches blistering attack on Modi

Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' on September 18, Modi had said there were celebrations everywhere when the three new states of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created during Vajpayee's time, but lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both states.