Ahead of polls, BRS hit by defections

Hyderabad: Barely months after defeat in the assembly polls, the Opposition BRS in Telangana is staring at an existential crisis.
The party is at the 'receiving end' of defection, which it had practised successfully for several years. Many party leaders are now either joining the Congress or BJP.
Meanwhile, BRS MLAs are waiting for the Lok Sabha polls to get over to jump ship.
Not many are keen to contest on a BRS ticket in the Lok Sabha polls. In the last few days, at least one sitting MP and another leader rejected the party's offer to contest in the Lok Sabha.
It all started with Venkatesh Netha BRS Peddapalli MP, who switched over to Congress. Also, two sitting BRS MPs from Zaheerabad and Nagar Kurnool, P Ramulu, BB Patil respectively joined BJP. Patil was given Zaheerabad ticket by the BJP. Instead of Ramulu, his son Bharath Prasad was given Nagar Kurnool ticket by the BJP.
Former MPs Godem Nagesh and Sitaram Naik have also joined the BJP.
BRS MP G Ranjith Reddy was absent at the review meeting conducted by party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao two days ago. KCR had already announced that Ranjith Reddy will contest from the same seat. However, the no-show is being seen as an indication of his reluctance to contest on a BRS ticket from Chevella.
BRS ZP chairperson, Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy had already joined Congress a few days ago, expecting the Chevella Lok Sabha seat.
BRS wanted to field Telangana legislative council chairman, Gutta Sukhender Reddy's son Amit Reddy from Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. However, a reluctant Amit Reddy had already conveyed his inability to contest from Nalgonda citing factions in the party. He is also likely to join Congress.
On Tuesday, Amit Reddy met the top aide of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and government advisor Vem Narender Reddy and discussed the possibility of joining Congress.
(Published 12 March 2024, 22:51 IST)