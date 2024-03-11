Ahead of polls Revanth launches 'Indiramma Houses'

Revanth Reddy said that he is launching the Indiramma Housing scheme in Bhadrachalam to mark Lord Rama as witness and take the divine blessings. He described Indiramma houses as a long cherished dream of the poor people and self-respect of every Dalit, Tribal, Minority and weaker section classes.

“The previous Congress government built lakhs of Indiramma houses to provide a dignified life to the poor and live with self respect in their own villages. The People’s Government started the Indiramma housing programme with the blessings of women in Bhadrachalam. Women will take the responsibility of leading a happy life for all family members only when she is given powers to run the house. It is the reason the government decided to sanction the houses in the name of women. The government strongly believes children will study and grow and the family will live with honor in the society only by handing over the ownership rights of the houses to the women,” he said.

Challenges KCR & Modi

Revanth Reddy criticized former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for cheating people by making the false promise of double bed rooms houses during the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections and also in all local body elections. Telangana people realised KCR deceived them and buried the BRS in the recent assembly elections. People gave a big mandate to Congress and ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ has come to protect the poor in the state, he said. Revath further said that the government will provide housing only to all deserving and not Millionaires. The Chief Minister made it clear his government launched the schemes in a planned manner and not in a haste.

Revanth Reddy challenged KCR to seek votes in the villages where double bedroom houses were built and the Congress will ask the people in the villages with Indiramma houses. The Chief Minister criticized that there is no limit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises . The PM wore nice dresses and boasted about himself .

The Chief Minister demanded BJP leaders Kishan Reddy, Laxman and E Rajender to disclose the details of the houses built under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana and prove that housing for all poor by 2022 is achieved.