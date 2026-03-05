<p>Hyderabad: The AICC's selection of Vem Narender Reddy for a Rajya Sabha seat from Telangana signals Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a>'s strong influence over the party's high command, despite fierce competition from party veterans.</p><p>A longtime confidant of Revanth Reddy since their Telugu Desam Party (TDP) days, Narender Reddy acts as his eyes and ears, managing all political affairs. He is often compared to KVP Ramachandra Rao, the trusted aide of former Congress strongman and chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in united Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>One of the two vacant seats was earmarked for Supreme Court senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, leaving at least 16 Congress leaders including several BC figures to vie for the other. Revanth Reddy's deft maneuvering said to have clinched it for his top aide.</p><p>The nomination also reminds the infamous 2015 cash-for-vote scandal that shook undivided <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a> and Telangana politics. During the Telangana Legislative Council elections in 2015, Narender Reddy was the TDP candidate. In a dramatic sting by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under the then-BRS regime, TDP MLA Revanth Reddy was caught allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to secure his vote for Narender Reddy.</p>.RS poll: AIADMK’s Thambidurai, PMK Anbumani file nominations.<p>Revanth Reddy was arrested, spent a few days in jail, and later was out on bail. Upon release, he twirled his mustache, slapped his thigh, and challenged then-chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to dethrone him. </p><p>In the 2023 assembly polls, Revanth Reddy led Congress to its first government in Telangana since state formation in 2014. That 2015 incident also prompted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to shift his base from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.</p><p>Naidu too faced scrutiny after purported audio clips surfaced, allegedly capturing him speaking with Stephenson.</p><p>Vem Narender Reddy began his career with TDP, winning the Mahbubabad assembly segment in the 2004 polls as MLA. He lost the 2010 Warangal West assembly by-election and the 2015 MLC race on a TDP ticket. Since then, he has avoided contests, instead handling Revanth Reddy's political affairs and backroom strategies. Immediately after Revanth Reddy became chief minister, he appointed Narender Reddy as his advisor with full access to power corridors. On Thursday, Revanth Reddy accompanied him while filing nomination papers.</p>.'Had aspired to become member of both Houses of Parliament': Nitish Kumar announces he will file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls.<p>Narender Reddy joined Congress with the chief minister in 2017 and became state vice president three years later. In the 119-member Telangana Assembly, Congress holds 66 MLAs and CPI's one, has won over ten from BRS which is now down to 27, while BJP has eight. A candidate needs 41 first-preference votes while Congress falls short by five but expects AIMIM's seven MLAs to back it.</p><p>Expressing delight over the AICC nomination, Congress MP Mallu Ravi hailed Narender Reddy's pivotal role alongside then-TPCC president and current chief minister Revanth Reddy in toppling KCR's regime.</p><p>Ravi added that Narender Reddy who has served over two years as the chief minister's key advisor, aiding popular governance since Congress took power fully deserves the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> berth.</p>