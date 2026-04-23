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All eyes on Telangana governor as ex-cricketer Azharuddin's cabinet future hangs in balance

Azharuddin could be asked to resign from the cabinet and be re-sworn in shortly after effectively resetting the six-month clock and buying time to resolve the matter.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsTelanganaIndia PoliticsMohammad AzharuddinA Revanth Reddy

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