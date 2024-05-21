Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Anti-Corruption Bureau unearths assets worth Rs 3.5 crore of police official in Telangana

Based on a complaint that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working in the Central Crime Station - a wing of Hyderabad Police, had amassed disproportionate assets to the known sources of income, searches were conducted here and other places, an ACB official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 17:53 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 17:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Tuesday said it has unearthed assets worth Rs 3.5 crore allegedly related to a police official of Hyderabad Police.

Based on a complaint that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working in the Central Crime Station - a wing of Hyderabad Police, had amassed disproportionate assets to the known sources of income, searches were conducted here and other places, an ACB official said.

The searches were conducted at as many as 11 places, including the ACP's house, his relatives and close associates and the ACB found cash, gold ornaments and property documents all valued at Rs 3.5 crore.

The case is under investigation, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2024, 17:53 IST
India NewsTelanganaAnti-Corruption Bureau

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT