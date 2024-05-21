Anti-Corruption Bureau unearths assets worth Rs 3.5 crore of police official in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Tuesday said it has unearthed assets worth Rs 3.5 crore allegedly related to a police official of Hyderabad Police.

Based on a complaint that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) working in the Central Crime Station - a wing of Hyderabad Police, had amassed disproportionate assets to the known sources of income, searches were conducted here and other places, an ACB official said.