<p>Hyderabad: With Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a>'s March 31 deadline to wipe out Naxalism across India drawing near, Operation Kagar has gained fresh momentum. Security forces, according to highly placed sources in the government, are now zeroing in on the top five <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxalism">Naxal</a> leaders, viewing their capture, surrender, or elimination as crucial to hitting the Centre's goal.</p><p>The "Big Five" comprise Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, who took over as CPI (Maoist) general secretary after Nambala Kesava Rao's death; Muppalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi; Misri Besra; Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram; and Papa Rao alias Mongu. Each serves on the party's elite Central Committee or Politburo.</p><p>In August-September, Telugu-speaking Madiga Dalit Thippiri Tirupati from Korutla in old Karimnagar district stepped up as the new general secretary, upholding the tradition of Telugu leaders guiding the Maoist outfit. His formal approval by the Central Committee remains held up, as intense security sweeps have kept the group from assembling.</p><p>Tirupati, now in his 60s, replaced Nambala Kesava Rao alias Basavaraj, killed on May 21 during Operation Kagar, a first in decades for the Maoists to lose their top boss to security forces.</p><p>Since Operation Kagar kicked off, top Maoist ranks have stayed on the run, unable to hold meetings. Forces have now sealed off Karregutta hills a Maoist bastion on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border from every angle.</p><p>Muppala Laxman Rao, better known as Ganapathi and around 76 years old, has long shaped India's Naxal scene. He stepped down as general secretary in November 2018 due to poor health, handing over to Kesava Rao but staying on as advisor. Born in Sarangapur of old Karimnagar, he tops security wanted lists for his hand in attacks.</p><p>Misri Besra, also Sunirmal or Sagar, leads as supreme commander of the Eastern Regional Bureau covering Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and eastern states, based in Saranda once commanding 110-120 fighters there.</p><p>Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram, a Telangana native and Central Committee member, stands out for military tactics. Papa Rao alias Mongu knows the Dandakaranya hotbed inside out and is linked to masterminding the 2010 Dantewada ambush that killed 76 CRPF men and eight Maoists.</p><p>Telangana police said the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) is working hard to talk top Maoists, especially those from the state into giving up. Police have pinpointed about 17 from Telangana active across the country in various Naxal roles, with ongoing bids to bring them in.</p><p>Last year brought a record 576 surrenders to Telangana Police since the People's War group's rise in 1980, all handled by SIB.</p><p>In January, CPI (Maoist) suffered a huge hit when PLGA Battalion Commander Badse Sukka alias Deva quit with a Colt rifle and arms cache, joined by nine team members before DGP B Shivadhaar Reddy. This unit, active in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur, was feared for its heavy arms 80 percent with automatics, AKs, SLRs, and LMGs under ex-leader Madvi Hidma.</p><p>"Telangana Police keeps appealing to top Naxals from here to lay down arms. We expect some results soon," a senior intelligence officer told DH.</p>