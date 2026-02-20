Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

As Amit Shah's deadline nears, security forces ramp up anti-naxal push with focus on 'Big Five'

Tirupati, now in his 60s, replaced Nambala Kesava Rao alias Basavaraj, killed on May 21 during Operation Kagar, a first in decades for the Maoists to lose their top boss to security forces.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 04:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 04:25 IST
India NewsAmit ShahTelanganaNaxalism

Follow us on :

Follow Us