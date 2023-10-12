Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

LIVE
Assembly Election 2023 updates: Matters intensify in Telangana as KTR seeks Shah's apology over 'farmer suicide' comment

Both Rajasthan BJP and Congress have welcomed the Election Commission's decision to change the date of polling for Rajasthan amid the social events scheduled in the state on the earlier date. With election dates around the corners, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to trade guns at one another. For latest updates on the upcoming assembly elections, stay tuned to DH!
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 02:56 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
01:3612 Oct 2023

KCR to address 41 rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

01:3612 Oct 2023

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine', says Punjab CM Mann

01:3612 Oct 2023

Madhya Pradesh polls: Don't fall for Congress's promises, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

01:3612 Oct 2023

KCR to address 41 rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

01:3612 Oct 2023

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine', says Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted Madhya Pradesh doesn't need a 'double-engine' government, but a 'new engine' in form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for 'pollution-free' and speedy development of the poll-bound state.

Read more

01:3612 Oct 2023

Madhya Pradesh polls: Don't fall for Congress's promises, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Speaking at his first campaign rally after the announcement of assembly elections dates, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday termed Congress leaders as 'impersonators' and said people should not believe their false promises.

Read more

(Published 12 October 2023, 02:56 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajasthanTelanganaChhattisgarhMizoramAssembly Election 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

Follow