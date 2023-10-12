Assembly Election 2023 updates: Matters intensify in Telangana as KTR seeks Shah's apology over 'farmer suicide' comment
Both Rajasthan BJP and Congress have welcomed the Election Commission's decision to change the date of polling for Rajasthan amid the social events scheduled in the state on the earlier date. With election dates around the corners, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to trade guns at one another. For latest updates on the upcoming assembly elections, stay tuned to DH!
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 02:56 IST
Highlights
01:3612 Oct 2023
KCR to address 41 rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana
01:3612 Oct 2023
Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine', says Punjab CM Mann
01:3612 Oct 2023
Madhya Pradesh polls: Don't fall for Congress's promises, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
KCR to address 41 rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana
Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine', says Punjab CM Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted Madhya Pradesh doesn't need a 'double-engine' government, but a 'new engine' in form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for 'pollution-free' and speedy development of the poll-bound state.
Read more
Madhya Pradesh polls: Don't fall for Congress's promises, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Speaking at his first campaign rally after the announcement of assembly elections dates, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday termed Congress leaders as 'impersonators' and said people should not believe their false promises.
Read more
(Published 12 October 2023, 02:56 IST)