Attack on officials: Former BRS MLA arrested

Sixteen people have been arrested for allegedly attacking officials after some villagers in Lagacharla village allegedly attacked them on Monday while protesting against acquisition of their lands for proposed pharmaceutical companies.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 05:29 IST

India NewsTelanganaBRS

