Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Ayesha Meera rape case: CBI hands over mortal remains to parents who allege 'no justice after 19 years'

The sensational 2007 rape-murder involved 17-year-old B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, found dead in her Ibrahimpatnam women's hostel bathroom on December 27.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 13:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsCBITelanganaMurder caserape casemortal remains

Follow us on :

Follow Us