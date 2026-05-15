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Bandi Bageerath POCSO case: Cyberabad police register case against individuals for revealing identity of minor

Petbasheerabad police, where the original POCSO case was registered, identified Instagram and Facebook account IDs and relevant URLs involved in circulating the material.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsCrimeTelanganaPocso case

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