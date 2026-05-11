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‘Better you join me’: PM Modi’s witty reply to CM Reddy’s plea for Telangana project clearances

Reddy, who spoke first, recalled that Modi achieved success with the “Gujarat Model” of development when he was CM and Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 01:12 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 01:12 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

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