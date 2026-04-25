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Bharat Dynamics Limited delivers India's 1st indigenous production-grade heavyweight torpedo

The torpedo is based on Varunastra, an indigenously developed heavyweight underwater weapon designed by the Visakhapatnam-based NSTL.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsTelanganaDefenceVisakhapatnamDRDO

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