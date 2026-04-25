Bharat Dynamics Limited delivers India's 1st indigenous production-grade heavyweight torpedo

<p>Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defence manufacturing, delivering a production-grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/explained-quiet-death-to-iranian-ship-what-is-a-torpedo-that-sunk-the-iris-dena-off-sri-lanka-coast-3920563">Torpedo </a>(WGHWT) to the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) at its Visakhapatnam unit.</p><p>Acting as the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP), BDL collaborated with NSTL to realise India's first indigenously produced, production-grade heavyweight torpedo. Delivered in both practice and combat configurations, the torpedo marks a major step forward in India's pursuit of self-reliance in advanced naval weapon systems under the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.</p><p>The system incorporates state-of-the-art homing and propulsion technologies, along with sophisticated search, attack, and re-attack capabilities that significantly enhance the operational readiness and striking power of the Indian Navy.</p><p>The event was attended by Dr. R. V. Hara Prasad, Director General (NS&M); Commodore A. Madhavarao (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL; Dr. Abraham Varughese, Director, NSTL; and teams from BDL, NSTL, and the Indian Navy.</p>.Indian Navy must ensure security of critical sea lanes, choke points along with coastlines: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.<p>"This achievement underscores the success of collaborative efforts between DRDO (NSTL) and BDL in building a robust indigenous defence ecosystem involving several industrial partners, including MSMEs. The productionisation of such a complex underwater weapon system highlights India's growing expertise in cutting-edge naval technologies," said Madhava Rao.</p><p>The torpedo is based on Varunastra, an indigenously developed heavyweight underwater weapon designed by the Visakhapatnam-based NSTL. Weighing approximately 1.25 tonnes and capable of carrying a 250 kg warhead, Varunastra successfully completed user evaluation trials and met the Indian Navy's Qualifying Requirements before being inducted into service around 2015. </p><p>The weapon travels at speeds of up to 38 knots and employs a unique circular trajectory, using onboard intelligence to autonomously trace and engage targets. It is equipped with an advanced automatic and remote-controlled guidance system and driven by a high-speed electric propulsion unit making it one of the most capable indigenously developed naval weapons in India's arsenal.</p>