Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Bike-borne people throw chilli powder on two men, decamp with Rs 1 crore in Hyderabad

Police said the money is suspected to be linked to 'hawala' transactions.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us