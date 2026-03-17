<p>Hyderabad: Two men were allegedly robbed of Rs 1 crore by unidentified bike-borne assailants after throwing chilli powder into their eyes, police said.</p>.<p>The incident happened in Kukatpally police station limits on Monday night and three among the five-six suspects involved in the robbery were nabbed from the airport, a senior police official said. Some part of the stolen cash was recovered, the official added.</p>.Watch: Bike-borne men attack cash pickup staff, flee with Rs 31.38 lakh in Bengaluru.<p>According to police, about five-six people on three motorbikes sprinkled chilli powder into the eyes of the victims who were riding a two-wheeler, causing them to fall after which the accused decamped with the cash.</p>.<p>The victims informed the matter to the police, who took up investigation and apprehended three accused. Efforts were on to nab other absconding persons.</p>.<p>Police said the money is suspected to be linked to 'hawala' transactions. However, further investigation is underway.</p>