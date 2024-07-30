BJP demands 'Love Jihad' bill similar to UP in Telangana

“The introduction of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill which was introduced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath in February 2021 is now giving good results in UP. The amendment to this bill will be introduced in the UP Assembly which will have a strict punishment. It’s an important and bold step to stop the forcible conversion and to stop the demographic change in the population," Subash said.

"It addresses the most important aspect of attack on innocent Hindu Tribal , SC ST girls who are falling prey to external radical Islamists, who have one point of agenda to destroy the Hindu unit of family and impose the Islamic agenda of GAZWA E HIND , which is being taught in many of the illegally funded madrasas in bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh,” said Subhash.

He added that in Telangana, many Love Jihad cases were reported recently and this bill has to be replicated in all states in order to save Hindu Girls for future generations. “This bill will be an honour and dignity for women,” Subhash said.