BJP holds dharna seeking CBI probe into 'phone-tapping' during BRS regime

"The intelligence (wing) is supposed to help in maintaining law and order and for national security. The confession statements of officers show how intelligence was used against opposition leaders or for selfish politics. It also shows how 50 officers across the state were used, how it was against telegraph act and without the permissions of Union Home Ministry. It also shows how equipment was brought from foreign countries," he said.

The alleged destruction of intelligence information regarding Left Wing Extremism and anti-terror measures by the officers involved in phone-tapping shows the lack of sincerity towards society and the country, he alleged.

Claiming that the officers mentioned the names of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao in their confession statements, Laxman asked why Revanth Reddy is still not acting decisively in the matter.

"Why you (Revanth Reddy) are compromising today? Is it because of pressure of your Delhi leaders or your Congress high command has made any clandestine understanding with KCR," he asked.

BJP demands action against the main players who were behind the scenes in the phone-tapping issue. The party would fight politically till those who are responsible are punished, said Laxman, who is also national president of BJP's OBC Morcha.