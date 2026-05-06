<p>On Tuesday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> Forest Minister Konda Surekha claimed that the state faction of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> only organises public meetings and chants 'Jai Shri Ram' without making efforts to secure funds from the Centre.</p><p>"They don't have the right to talk about promises. They only organise meetings and say 'Jai Shri Ram'. By saying 'Jai Shri Ram', are we getting any funds from the top (Centre) or schemes or something else? Nothing. They make Modi attend a meeting with a speech in Hindi," Surekha said while addressing a public meeting in Warangal.</p>.Tejasvi Surya explained remarks on comparing formation of Telangana to Indo-Pak partition: KTR.<p>The two Union ministers from the state — G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar — don't make any efforts to get funds from the Centre, she claimed, also adding that they remained silent despite "injustice" to the state.</p><p>Her allegations drew a reaction from one of the named ministers, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, who stated that "attacking Hindutva is not a free pass anymore".</p><p>Taking exception to her remarks, Sanjay Kumar said Hindus are responding to attacks on Hindutva, and the pushback is visible in recent election outcomes.</p><p>"Sabarimala gold theft - Pinarayi Vijayan, 'Eradicate Sanatana Dharma' row - Stalin, 'Ganda dharm/Mrityu Kumbh' remarks - Mamata Banerjee, Tirumala row - Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, 'Hindu bondhu' jibe - K Chandrashekar Rao. Every time faith becomes a political punchline, voters seem to answer in their own way," he said, as he referenced to examples of objectionable remarks targeting Hindutva.</p><p>"Now, if a Telangana Congress minister links 'Jai Shri Ram' to money, the trend is already visible in what follows," he said.</p>