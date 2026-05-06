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BJP leaders chant 'Jai Shri Ram', but no funds from Centre to Telangana: Minister Konda Surekha

Her allegations drew a reaction from one of the named ministers, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 04:26 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTelangana

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