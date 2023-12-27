BJP sets sights on double digits in Telangana

Hyderabad: With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has prepared a 90-day action plan intending to bag double digits from Telangana, which sends 17 members to the Lok Sabha.
The action plan, according to party sources, will be set into motion in January. Currently, BJP has four MPs- Union Minister G Kishan Reddy representing Secunderabad, Banndi Sanjay from Karimnagar, Dharmapuri Aravind from Nizamabad and Soyam Bapu Rao represents Adilabad.
While it is more or less confirmed that the party’s central leadership is set to re-nominate Kishan Reddy, Sanjay and Aravind from their sitting seats, it is not yet known if Bapu Rao will be given a ticket or not.
Notably, Sanjay, Aravind and Babu Rao all three lost in the assembly polls. While there have been no other serious contenders to Sanjay and Aravind, at least two leaders - former BRS leader Rathod Bapu Rao and former TDP MP Ramesh Rathod - are seeking Adilabad MP ticket.
Other leaders like Eatala Rajender and K Raghunandan Rao, P Muralidhar Rao, DK Aruna, P Jitender Reddy, Konda Visweswar Reddy, Boora Narasaiah Goud, etc., are also keen to contest.
To set the tone and also to informally launch the poll preparations, Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the party's state-level meeting on December 28. "We are aiming for double digits from Telangana. People are waiting for the Lok Sabha polls to re-elect Narendra Modi as the prime minister," said BJP Telangana unit chief and MP G Kishan Reddy.