Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

BJP slowly breaks North Telangana mold ahead of Greater Hyderabad municipal polls test

Long confined to north Telangana despite central leadership's aggressive push, the BJP showed flickers of broader appeal in recent local elections.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsBJPHyderabadTelangana News

Follow us on :

Follow Us