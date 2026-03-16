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BJP targets Telangana CM over Iftar party, says 'Hazrat Reddy' appeasing Muslims

The BJP spokesperson also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue, asking him to clarify whether it is his party's official position 'to appease Muslims by insulting Hindu deities '.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMuslimsTelanganaIftarA Revanth Reddy

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