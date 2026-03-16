<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Monday accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> of minority appeasement after he participated in a state-organised Iftar party in Hyderabad, saying "Hazrat Reddy" was seeking blessings of Muslims after "hurting" the sentiments of Hindus.</p>.<p>"Telangana CM 'Hazrat' Reddy participated in an Iftar party on Sunday and shared dates with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. This is the same Owaisi whom the Congress calls the BJP’s B-team," BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said at a press conference.</p>.<p>"The same person has now become very close to the heart of the CM. It is fine that Reddy ate dates with him, but the way he tried to appease Muslims is highly unfortunate," he said.</p>.<p>The BJP spokesperson also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue, asking him to clarify whether it is his party's official position "to appease Muslims by insulting Hindu deities".</p>.BJP urges Telangana govt to extend religious concessions to Hindus after Ramzan order.<p>"Gandhi should answer whether it is the official policy of the Congress to hurt Hindu sentiments through chief ministers appointed by the party who repeatedly indulge in such acts.</p>.<p>"Is Reddy treading the party line? Hindus should understand that the Congress is intent on betraying them and content with Muslim appeasement," Shukla said at the BJP headquarters here.</p>.<p>The BJP spokesperson accused Reddy of repeatedly making remarks that hurt Hindu sentiments, and added that he finds "saviours in the Muslim community".</p>.<p>"For Reddy, who insults Hindu deities at every step, the Muslim community appears to be a saviour and he seeks their blessings. Earlier, he stated that Muslims mean Congress and Congress means Muslims, crossing all limits of appeasement," Shukla alleged.</p>.<p>The BJP comments came after Reddy attended an Iftar event organised by the Telangana government in Hyderabad on Sunday.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Reddy said that the Congress government has accorded top priority to the welfare and development of the Muslim community in the state and stressed the need to strengthen communal harmony.</p>.<p>The CM also urged people to stay united and said the prayers of the Muslim community were important for the government.</p>.<p>“Ramzan is the holy month of spiritual purification. We must foster brotherhood and live together in communal harmony,” he said, while alleging that some political forces were attempting to create divisions among people.</p>.<p>Several ministers of the Telangana government were present at the event along with Hyderabad MP Owaisi and other leaders.</p>