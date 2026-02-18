<p>Hyderabad: Criticising the Congress government in Telangana over its order allowing Muslim employees to leave offices early during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramzan">Ramzan</a>, the BJP on Wednesday said similar courtesies should be extended to the Hindu community.</p>.<p>Selective concessions risk creating a perception of discrimination, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash said.</p>.<p>He cited instances where Hindu employees observing the 41-day 'Ayyappa Deeksha' vow were discouraged from attending work in traditional black attire.</p>.<p>Restrictions are also frequently imposed on Hindu festivals, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali, including limitations on firecrackers, he added.</p>.Fasting month of Ramzan gets underway in Gulf region.<p>“While no one objects to facilitating religious observances, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> government must ensure equal treatment for all communities,” Subhash said.</p>.<p>He emphasised that “true secularism lies in equal respect and facilitation for all faiths.” The Revanth Reddy government should adopt a uniform policy framework that ensures parity in extending religious concessions, he added.</p>.<p>“If considerations are shown during Ramzan, they must also be extended during major Hindu observances. Equality before law and governance cannot be compromised,” he added.</p>.<p>Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments two months ago that “Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress,” Subhash said government actions must align with Constitutional secularism.</p>.Supreme Court terms Madras HC order 'balanced', says Muslims can offer prayers only during Ramzan, Bakrid on Thiruparankundram hill.<p>“Otherwise, it only fuels public suspicion,” he added.</p>.<p>The Telangana government, on February 17, issued an order permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early at 4 pm during Ramzan to offer prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of service.</p>