Boost to Telangana Congress as K Keshava Rao set to return to party

The 84-year-old politician, KK, spent most of his political career in Congress and switched to BRS (the TRS) in 2013, citing indecisiveness by the then Congress led UPA government at the Centre to create separate Telangana by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. He had joined forces with KCR in the final push to the Telangana stir. Subsequently, the Centre notified bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, carving out Telangana.

“Congress is like my home. I worked in Congress for more than 50 years and it was only 10 years that I worked in BRS,” Keshava Rao is said to have told his close aides after meeting KCR.

KK’s daughter confirmed that she is joining Congress on Saturday. It is yet to be known if KK would also join Congress along with her daughter on Saturday or some other day.