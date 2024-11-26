Home
Boy chokes to death after eating more than three pooris together in Hyderabad

The boy's father said in a complaint to police that he received a call from the school informing him about his son consuming 'more than three puris' together leading to breathlessness.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 20:26 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 20:26 IST
