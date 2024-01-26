Brazen waste of taxpayers money on publicity by Modi: Kharge

Hyderabad: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narenda Modi for 'splurging public money' on publicity and propaganda.
Addressing a meeting of Congress booth-level workers in Hyderabad, Kharge said, "It's all our money. People’s money he is spending on publicity and propaganda instead of creating jobs for our youth."
Dwelling deeper he said, Jawaharlal Nehru was a great visionary. He built many projects, established industries and called them modern temples.
"The other day Modi worshipped alone in the Garbha Griha in Ayodhya. LK Advani and Manohar Joshi were not present. He didn’t allow his fellow ministers to attend. He is all alone. God is in every house. But Modi is promoting that god is near them. Rice should be given to the hungry. A job should be given to the unemployed, but Modi is spending his time on election politics and campaigning. He is campaigning with people's money,” he said.
Telling the Chief Minister to be wary of PM Modi and Amit Shah, he said, “Here, the government's performance, Revanth Reddy's performance is exemplary. Where there are weak governments, Modi and Amit Shah will try to destabilise governments. But in Telangana, there is a strong government under the leadership of Revanth Reddy. There is a danger that Modi, Shah will use ED, CBI, and IT to carry out attacks. All Congress leaders, along with CM Revanth Reddy, should be very careful. BJP is trying to scare. But none is afraid of BJP in Telangana? KCR never accused BJP. Congress defeated BJP and BRS here. That shows the strength of Congress,” he said.
Addressing the party cadre, Kharge said, “When we work hard at the field level, we will succeed. Nehru once said that if we are among the people, we will win. If not, we will lose. That's why we have to work at the village level and booth level."
Thanking the booth-level agents, he said, due to their hard work the Congress government was formed in Telangana. For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also you have to go door-to-door and help the party win.
“You all must have seen the advertisement in newspapers daily - "Modi's Guarantee" We first want to ask Modi about his old guarantee. Were two crore jobs created annually? Has inflation reduced? Did black money come back? Whenever general elections come, Modi raises emotional issues to divert attention. Sometimes he takes the name of Pakistan, Sometimes China, and Sometimes he takes the name of God. I request you, don't fall into their trap. If we get trapped, the country's democracy will be ruined and the country's constitution will be destroyed,” he said.