BRS adopts two-pronged strategy: To prevent defections & test the government's popularity with by polls

In the last two months, the BRS team, led by its working president, KT Rama Rao, and former minister, T Harish Rao, visited Delhi and held discussions with the experts. Only a merger of the BRS legislature party into Congress can save the MLAs who have switched sides from disqualification.

For that to happen, Congress has to induct at least 16 more BRS MLAs. However, in order to prevent more MLAs from jumping the fence, BRS now wants to use a legal route to disqualify at least four MLAs who have joined Congress. This way, BRS can prevent defections, and if the by-elections take place, it wants to test the waters and mood of the Congress rule in the last eight months.