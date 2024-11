BRS chief KT Rama Rao to undertake statewide padayatra to expose government's misdeeds

KTR, during the interaction with netizens, also said that after four years, it is certain that the Congress party will lose power, and it will be a huge challenge for the new government to recover from the damage done by this government and move forward. He expressed that since the Congress party took power, the state's economic progress has significantly slowed down.