BRS flags over Rs 8,500 'corruption' in AMRUT tender process; Revanth Reddy's family got work contracts, alleges K T Rama Rao

BRS working president, K T Rama Rao, on Saturday alleged a massive Rs 8,888 crore corruption scandal involving Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his family members.

The alleged scam centres around mismanagement and fraudulent tender allocations under the central government's AMRUT 2.0 scheme works, with KTR accusing the Chief Minister of using his position to benefit his family and close associates.

KTR alleged that in just three months after assuming office, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy orchestrated a colossal fraud by misusing his control over the Urban Development Department.

The scheme, according to KTR, involves the illegal allocation of large-scale contracts to companies that lack the requisite qualifications, many of which are closely connected to the Chief Minister’s family. One of the key accusations is directed towards Shodha Infrastructure Limited, owned by Soodhini Srujan Reddy, Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law.

KTR accused the Chief Minister of awarding contracts worth Rs 1,137 crore to this company, despite its meagre profit declaration of Rs 2 crore. In particular, KTR alleged that the publicly listed Indian Hume Pipe Ltd. was coerced into entering a joint venture with Shodha Infrastructure. Under this arrangement, Indian Hume Pipe was assigned only 20PC of the project work, while Shodha Infrastructure was handed 80PC, further raising suspicions of foul play.