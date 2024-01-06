BRS leader K T Rama Rao slams Telangana govt over cancelled Hyderabad E-Prix 2024

Formula E has announced the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix, alleging a contract breach by the new Telangana government. The second Formula E race in India was scheduled to be held on February 10.

"The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30 2023," Formula E said in statement on Friday.