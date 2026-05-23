Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

BRS leader killed in Telangana's Suryapet district

The deceased was a main witness in a murder case in the past and his murder is suspected to have taken place in view of old cases.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 17:33 IST
India NewsTelanganamurderBRS

Follow us on :

Follow Us