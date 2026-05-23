BRS leader killed in Telangana's Suryapet district

<p>Hyderabad: A local <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brs">BRS</a> leader was found killed with his body cut into pieces and dumped in a gunny bag in Suryapet district over suspected old rivalries, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Police received a complaint in the early hours of Saturday that Chintalapati Madhu was missing since Friday evening.</p>.<p>His wife had served as a Sarpanch in the past.</p>.<p>Police teams, who started searching for him, found his dead body in a gunny bag under a culvert near a highway.</p>.Andhra Pradesh: Suspect in rape & murder of 7-year-old girl found dead in pond.<p>Police said it appeared that Madhu was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped under the culvert.</p>.<p>It is suspected that persons known to him joined hands with those who have old grudges against the deceased, police said.</p>.<p>Madhu's acquaintances appeared to have lured him to a particular place to carry out the murder, they added.</p>.<p>The deceased was a main witness in a murder case in the past and his murder is suspected to have taken place in view of old cases, police said.</p>.<p>The case would be investigated on a fast track and efforts would be made to ensure tough punishment to the culprits, they added.</p>