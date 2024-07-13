BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi joins Congress in Telangana

BRS had won 39 of the total 119 Assembly constituencies in the elections held last year, while Congress came to power winning 64 seats. With the addition of nine BRS MLAs who crossed over to Congress, its strength rose to 74. Six BRS MLCs also joined the ruling Congress recently. With the fresh defections, Congress' strength goes up to 10 in the 40-member Legislative Council.

MLA Danam Nagender, who was the first BRS MLA to jump ship to Congress, claimed on Friday that the Chandrasekhar Rao-led party would be left with only a few MLAs soon.