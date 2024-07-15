BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy joins Congress a month after ED raids in alleged mining scam

Hyderabad: In an intriguing development, BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged mining scam, joined Congress on Monday.

The Patancheru MLA joined the grand-old party in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Mahipal Reddy is the tenth BRS MLA to join Congress in the last few months since the pink party's debacle in the last year assembly polls. Congress' strength in the Telangana assembly has now gone up to 74.

Last month, ED had found that the mining firms linked to Gudem Mahipal Reddy and his brother Madhusudhan Reddy amassed around Rs 300 Crore by illegal granite mining. The sleuths of ED, Hyderabad Zonal Office had conducted search operations last month at 10 locations in and around Hyderabad in a money laundering case being investigated against M/s Santhosh Sand & Granite Supply, Patancheru under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.