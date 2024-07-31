BRS MLAs walk out of assembly, seek Revanth Reddy's apology for 'objectionable' remarks

Hyderabad: Opposition BRS MLAs on Wednesday walked out of the Assembly protesting what they called objectionable remarks by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against their women members.
Rasing slogans and demanding Revanth Reddy to tender an apology, BRS members walked out of the Assembly.
It all started when the Chief Minister intervened while BRS working president K T Rama Rao was speaking about the budget and other issues. Revanth Reddy cautioned KTR not to trust the words of others, particularly those 'sisters' who had joined BRS from other parties.
He had indirectly referred to former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who had previously joined BRS from Congress. Later, an argument broke out between Sabitha and Revanth Reddy.
Disappointed with the developments, KTR-led BRS members walked out of the assembly, and the speaker later adjourned it.
Congress not acknowledging Telangana’s growth for political gains, says KTR
Before the ruckus prevailed, KTR, while speaking during a discussion on the budget appropriation bill, criticised the recently presented budget for failing to promise anything substantial for the people of Telangana.
He added that the Congress party was tarnishing Telangana's image by not acknowledging its growth over the last decade under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, solely to gain political points. He said that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) soared from Rs. 4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs. 14.5 lakh crore, and the per capita income reached Rs. 3,47,000, the highest in the country. Telangana's contribution to the national GDP has risen from 4.1 percent in 2014 to 5 percent in 2023.
He explained that despite mudslinging by the Congress on financial management, Telangana's development expenditure stands at 74 percent, the highest in the nation. The state's committed expenditure, which includes salaries, pensions, and interest payments, is 47 paise per rupee, compared to the national average of 56 paise.
He also refuted claims of a debt-ridden Telangana, clarifying that the state's debt-to-GSDP ratio of 27.9 per cent is better than that of many other states.
He emphasised that the increased borrowing was strategically used for developmental projects. “Using debts for investments in productive sectors is not a debt but an investment for the future,” KTR asserted.
He added that the Congress government is suffering from KCR phobia and maintained that KCR’s mark on Telangana’s growth can never be erased.
Terming the announcements related to investments made during Revanth Reddy's visit to Davos in January as bogus, he sought the government's response on the cost escalation of the Musi beautification project and land pooled for the Pharma City project.
KTR is misleading House: Revanth
Revanth Reddy responded by accusing KTR of misusing his time to mislead the house. The BRS leader is implanting deceptive thoughts in people's minds under the guise of suggestions.
“Elections are over, and I appeal to the opposition to play a constructive role. New agriculture, industry, IT, and excise policies will be introduced soon. There is no hope of opposition support for the government. Not a single woman was given a ministerial post in the KCR government in the first term. The opposition is shedding crocodile tears over not giving a ministerial post to the minority community. The leader of the opposition should attend the session and help the government,” said Revanth Reddy.