BRS MLAs walk out of assembly, seek Revanth Reddy's apology for 'objectionable' remarks

Hyderabad: Opposition BRS MLAs on Wednesday walked out of the Assembly protesting what they called objectionable remarks by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against their women members.

Rasing slogans and demanding Revanth Reddy to tender an apology, BRS members walked out of the Assembly.

It all started when the Chief Minister intervened while BRS working president K T Rama Rao was speaking about the budget and other issues. Revanth Reddy cautioned KTR not to trust the words of others, particularly those 'sisters' who had joined BRS from other parties.

He had indirectly referred to former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who had previously joined BRS from Congress. Later, an argument broke out between Sabitha and Revanth Reddy.

Disappointed with the developments, KTR-led BRS members walked out of the assembly, and the speaker later adjourned it.