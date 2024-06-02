BRS' Naveen Kumar Reddy wins MLC bypoll in Telangana

Expressing happiness over his party's victory, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said, "Winning the MLC seat in the Chief Minister's home district is a moment of pride for us. This victory not only brings joy but also significantly increases our responsibilities. We are confident that this victory is just the beginning and will pave the way for many more successes in the future."

Though the BRS candidate won the bypoll, Congress has achieved moral victory, state Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said.