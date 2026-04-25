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BRS takes swipe at Kavitha's TRS, says 'Original is always original'

Kavitha, daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday launched a political outfit, named Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS).
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 16:32 IST
India NewsTelanganaIndia PoliticsBRSK KavithaTRS

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