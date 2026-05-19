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Buoyed by West Bengal win & Modi's visit, BJP turns its sights to Hyderabad municipal polls

The BJP has moved faster than any other party in Telangana to begin preparations for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:52 IST
BJPIndiaNarendra ModiTelangana

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