Puja Khedkar case: Bureaucrats question disability quota in civil services

Ex-IPS questions UPSC integrity and calls UPSC Jihad

M Nageswar Rao, an ex-IPS who also served as CBI director, took to X and questioned the disability quota in civil services.

“When you don’t recruit the best for the government, you can’t expect the best from the government. People don’t accept a person with disabilities as their private office peon, private driver, or even a maid at home, but they want the government to recruit them into the civil service to become district collectors, etc. Irony just died a thousand deaths!” he said.

He also added that affirmative action is necessary, but multi-generational reservation, OBC Creamy Layer, EWS, PwD, etc. in the name of that is not only a big sham but downright anti-national.

“Not only the integrity of the UPSC recruitment process came under cloud, but on top of that, there is what is called #UPSC_Jihad, allegedly at the behest of the RSS-BJP government, whereby more marks are apparently awarded to Muslim candidates in the interviews. If there was no truth in it, why was the @SudarshanNewsTV expose by @SureshChavhanke shut down? Lastly, I have a vested interest in the integrity and fairness of public service recruitment. I am its beneficiary, and therefore the least I should do is protect it. Likewise, the least that is expected of all those beneficiaries of the honest recruitment process is outrage against the alleged #upscacam and the institutional compromise,” he added.