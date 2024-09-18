'Butta Bomma' fame choreographer Jani Master, accused of sexual assault, on the run as cops launch hunt

Hyderabad: Amid calls from women in the Telugu film industry to publish the report on sexual harassment at work place, accusations by an actress Poonam Kaur against a top Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas, and rape charges by a junior choreographer against ace choreographer 'Butta Bomma' fame, Shaik Jani Basha, who is popularly known as Jani Master, are sending ripples in Tollywood.

While the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) was silent against Poonam Kaur's cryptic message on social media against Trivikram Srinivas, it has launched a probe into the woman choreographer's complaint against Jani Master.

Rayadurgam police also registered a case and launched an investigation. TFCC had asked the choreographers association to disassociate with Jani Master. He was also asked to stay away from the activities of Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, with which he was associated.

Jani Master is now absconding, and police have deployed four teams to nab him. Since the complainant was a minor when Jani Master first sexually abused her, they also booked him under POCSO sections.