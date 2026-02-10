<p>Hyderabad: Bio Asia, Asia's largest annual global biotechnology and life sciences forum organised by the Government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/200">Telangana</a>, will confer prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award upon Dr Bruce Levine, Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, for his outstanding contributions to cell and gene therapy, engineered T cells, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cancer">cancer</a> immunotherapy.</p><p>Dr Bruce Levine’s research has redefined the frontiers of cell and gene therapy, translating bold scientific ideas into lifesaving clinical realities. His pioneering work has enabled the safe and effective genetic modification of human cells, laying the scientific foundation for a new generation of personalised, living medicines.</p><p>Through seminal discoveries and first-of-their-kind clinical studies, he has played a pivotal role in advancing engineered T-cell and CAR T-cell therapies, contributing directly to the emergence of the first FDA-approved gene therapies for cancer. These breakthroughs have not only changed treatment paradigms for previously incurable malignancies but have also established new standards for translational biomedical research.</p>.Childhood cancer survivors face lasting learning & attention challenges: Study.<p>“We are proud to present the Genome Valley Excellence Award 2026 to Dr Bruce Levine, whose pioneering work in CAR T-cell therapy and gene editing has significantly advanced global cancer care. His innovations set new benchmarks in immunotherapy, and Telangana remains committed to recognising such contributions, shaping the future of medicine,” said industries minister, D Sridhar Babu.</p><p>He added, beyond individual discoveries, Dr Levine’s work exemplifies research excellence with a global impact, spanning fundamental science, clinical translation, scalable manufacturing, and real-world implementation. His prolific scientific output, influential patents, and role in creating successful biotechnology enterprises reflect a rare ability to bridge laboratory innovation with societal benefit, Sridhar Babu said.</p><p>Special chief secretary, Sanjay Kumar, said, that Bio Asia continues to bring together the brightest minds in life sciences, and this award testifies to the global impact of his research.</p><p>“The Genome Valley Excellence Award celebrates distinguished leaders in life sciences. Dr Levine's work exemplifies innovation in cancer gene therapy, pushing biomedical boundaries on a global scale,” said Telangana Life Sciences and Pharma director, Shakthi M Nagappan.</p>