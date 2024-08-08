Case booked against police officials for allegedly assaulting advocate couple in Telangana

A representation was filed before the DCP (West Zone) Jangaon alleging that when the advocate couple along with their client went to the Jangaon police station on August 5 and asked the CI Jangaon to register a case on the petition of their client, the CI "abused" them.

Thereafter, one SI and constables "beat" her and her husband and their phones were taken, it was alleged in the complaint.