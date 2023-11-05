Cash, gold, liquor, 'freebies' worth over Rs 490 crore seized in poll-bound Telangana

A total of over Rs 173.3 crore in cash, 282 kg gold, 1,167 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 176 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 60 crore, ganja valued at Rs 28.6 crore and other item that could be distributed as freebies worth Rs 52.5 crore were seized, a statement from the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.