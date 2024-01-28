Caste census is first step towards justice, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his government for taking the "first step towards justice" by announcing a caste census in the state.

Gandhi said a caste census is the only way to ensure equitable participation of every section of society in the country's prosperity.

"Caste census is the first step to justice. Because without knowing the social and economic health of any society, it is impossible to make proper plans for it. Caste census is the only way to ensure equitable participation of every section of the society in the prosperity of the country," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

"Congratulations to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Telangana government for taking the first step towards justice," he said.