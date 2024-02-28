Casteism, transphobia triggers protest at Hyderabad University

Lalan spoke to TNM and said, "This is a clear instance of ragging. It is transphobic and a caste atrocity. My roommate Tikku and I had put out clothes to dry in the Men’s K-Hostel, where we stay, on February 24. In the morning, we had heard a few students discussing setting the clothes ablaze. We later found out that someone has deliberately singled out our clothes and burnt them.”

She also alleged that 'serious' instances of transphobia have taken place since she became a member of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), also known as the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH).

“About six months ago, I had submitted a complaint to the administration against members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for assault. There has been no progress,” she further told TNM.