Casteism, transphobia triggers protest at Hyderabad University

University of Hyderabad (UoH) students on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the institution's administrative block against the alleged ragging of two trans students, one of whom is a Dalit, The News Minute reported.
Hritik Lalan, a Dalit trans woman and Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) General Secretary, and her roommate Tikku, also a trans woman, found their clothes burnt and alleged that it was an instance of deliberate transphobic aggression and casteism.
Lalan spoke to TNM and said, "This is a clear instance of ragging. It is transphobic and a caste atrocity. My roommate Tikku and I had put out clothes to dry in the Men’s K-Hostel, where we stay, on February 24. In the morning, we had heard a few students discussing setting the clothes ablaze. We later found out that someone has deliberately singled out our clothes and burnt them.”
She also alleged that 'serious' instances of transphobia have taken place since she became a member of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), also known as the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH).
“About six months ago, I had submitted a complaint to the administration against members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for assault. There has been no progress,” she further told TNM.
While interacting with freshers in September 2023, Lalan and ASA president Sabari Girija Rajan were allegedly attacked by a female member of the ABVP, the TNM report noted.
Lalan demanded a policy for the safety of the trans community in the university.
"While the administration doors remain shut during protests, the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) met us and said they would discuss the matter. We have submitted a complaint against the latest transphobic harassment that took place on Monday", she told TNM.
