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CBSE OSM row: No software glitch, only manual oversight, says edu tech platform Coempt

The company also said that the 19-year-old ethical hacker only managed to hack a server used for testing, which is never used for any client.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsHyderabadCBSEexams

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