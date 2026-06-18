CBSE OSM row: No software glitch, only manual oversight, says edu tech platform Coempt

<p>Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE's </a>On-Screen Marking (OSM) platform, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>-based edu tech platform Coempt Edu Teck on Thursday said that there has been no software error or glitch and it was a manual oversight.</p><p>The company has maintained that its operations, compliance standards and service delivery remain fully intact.</p><p>Coempt had recently conducted an outreach to institutions aiming to provide stakeholders clear facts and context surrounding answer-sheet accessibility, image quality, data security and its historical track record. Coempt currently serves more than 35 universities and institutions across India, processing nearly two crore answer booklets annually through services like digitisation, on-screen marking, Al-assisted evaluation and question-paper management.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on plea against implementation of CBSE's 3-language policy.<p>“Among the primary issues drawing public attention was an incident where a student reportedly received another candidate's answer sheet. Coempt traced the matter directly to the physical scanning process rather than a software glitch. We have identified the location and the individual who conducted the scanning. We have verified 100% that, technologically, there is no error in this case," Coempt said in a statement, emphasising that preliminary findings point squarely toward manual oversight.</p><p>The company also confirmed that despite isolated bottlenecks, answer sheets have already been successfully delivered to nearly 95% of the students who applied for access.</p><p>Addressing separate concerns regarding blurred images and handwriting visibility, Coempt clarified that these cases are being systematically reviewed in coordination with relevant evaluation authorities.</p><p>The company firmly denied allegations that tender conditions were altered to accommodate substandard hardware.</p><p>"The scanners used by Coempt are standard, industry-grade models utilised across the sector. We upgrade our hardware year-on-year and the scanning resolution is perfect," the company added.</p><p>Security protocols also came under scrutiny after a 19-year-old ethical hacker claimed to have accessed parts of Coempt's platform. The company acknowledged the interaction but provided a reassuring technical clarification. "What he managed to hack was a server used for testing, which is never used for any client. It's used for internal purposes, with dummy tests and has public access."</p><p>Coempt verified that no student data or technical infrastructure was compromised and operational systems remain entirely secure.</p><p>The resurgence of discussion around the 2019 Telangana Intermediate examination controversy, Coempt pointed to official judicial findings. The Supreme Court of India noted at the time that out of 3.8 lakh failed candidates, only 1,183 were found to have passed upon review, representing a marginal evaluation variance of just 0.16%. Consequently, the apex court rejected pleas seeking mass re-evaluation, student compensation and criminal charges against the technology provider, company added.</p>