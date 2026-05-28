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CBSE OSM row puts Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Tech under scrutiny again; firm was linked to 2019 Telangana exam controversy

In 2019, nearly 40 per cent, over over 3.8 lakh students of the 9.7 lakh candidates who appeared for the state intermediate examinations failed, triggering widespread outrage.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 17:26 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 17:26 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaCBSEExamCBSE Exam

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