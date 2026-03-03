Census 2026-27: Telangana to begin house listing operations from May 11
Chief Secretary directed all District Collectors to ensure complete geographical coverage, stressing that no household, habitation, remote settlement, tribal hamlet, or urban slum should be left out of the enumeration process.
Chief Secretary Shri K. Ramakrishna Rao, along with Director of Census Operations Telangana Bharathi Holikeri, briefed District Collectors on modalities for the upcoming Census process. The first phase — House Listing Operations —… pic.twitter.com/33T8n0nVDn